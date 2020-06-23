WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Motor vehicles partially reopened select offices for in-person services on Tuesday.
All of the branches across the state resumed in some manner with the exception of Norwich, which remains closed.
However, appointments must be made before anyone can visit.
Appointments can be made through the DMV website here.
Gov. Ned Lamont made an announcement about what that entailed on Tuesday morning.
Lamont and DMV commissioner Sibongile Magubane held a news conference at 11:15 a.m. at the DMV office in Waterbury.
Watch it below:
They said road tests resumed on Monday. Roughly 1,000 of them were rescheduled through June 30.
They also said select services are now available, including appointments for licenses and IDs.
Registration services, new registrations, will begin on June 30 at the Wethersfield, Willimantic, and Danbury locations.
Read a complete breakdown on the DMV services being offered at specific locations here.
"Plexiglass is in all branches, social distancing [is] in all branches," said Tony Guerrera, DMV deputy commissioner. "Go online, make an appointment, follow the traffic pattern, stay in your vehicle."
Services, along with DMV offices, have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: DMV closes branch offices, extends deadlines
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus in Connecticut.
