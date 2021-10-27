MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – Self defense classes in Marlborough have seen an uptick in attendance. Over 70 women signed up just for one class earlier tonight. The instructor, Dominick Violante says he hopes to give his students confidence to defend themselves in violent situation. Women will learn several skills on how to handle different attacks. Violante says there are ways to use common items for defense, like a cell phone or a shopping cart.
This class began after a violent attack and obduction happened last month. The town and victim in that case helped organize a self defense class, so other women will not become victims.
“The whole town came together, I’ve never seen anything like it, they came together to give the family gift certificates and food and money and she gave it all back to us to support this class,” Violante says.
If people are interested in signing up for a self defense class, Violante says they will be holding two more. Sign ups can be made through the town of Marlborough, here or through their company, here.
