HARRTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The backlog for unemployment claims has been largely fixed, but residents are still saying they can’t collect unemployment.
One big group that is still waiting for checks are the self-employed.
The questions that most people are asking is where is the red button for the self-employed to apply. The state says it’s coming soon, but for those waiting, it’s not soon enough.
Alicia Mercer is a realtor, focused on foreclosures. The coronavirus pandemic means she hasn’t collected a paycheck in nearly two months. She hasn’t had any luck with unemployment.
“It’s so frustrating because we feel as if we’ve been tossed aside, there’s no place for us to go,” Mercer said.
Realtors are among the self-employed workers who typically aren’t eligible for unemployment. They are eligible during the pandemic, but haven’t been able to apply in Connecticut.
The filing system has been created, expect for one key piece, a red button marked PUA. This allows the self-employed to complete their application for pandemic unemployment assistance.
The Department of Labor says that button should be available this week and hopes to share more details on Thursday.
Mercer has tried filing claims anyway, but has been denied. She says she’s tried calling the DOL for help, but hasn’t had any luck.
“I waited 45 minutes with the phone ringing, no one picked it up. I tried again the next day. I let the phone ring for one hour and 15 minutes, no one picked up,” Mercer said.
Many have questions regarding not receiving a weekly notice to file. The DOL says applications can be on hold if the department needs details in another state or the department could be seeking additional details from the applicant.
Some also asked if there is a limit to the back pay they’re entitled to.
Approved claims are entitled to back pay if there are delays in processing. There is no limit. People should also see back pay for the $600 PUA benefits, going back to March 29.
The Department of Labor has automated its process and has gone through roughly 426,00 of the 477,000 claims filed since March 13.
Most claims are now processed within a week, but some can take longer if additional information is needed, like wages earned in another state.
