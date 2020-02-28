SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders heads to Springfield, MA for a rally on Friday.
Sanders' rally is set to happen at the MassMutual Center ahead of the Super Tuesday contests.
Super Tuesday involves voting in 14 states, including Massachusetts.
Recent polls in Massachusetts show Sanders leading a tight race over former Vice President Joe Biden.
The polls also show that Sanders is in the lead on the national level, but trailing Biden in South Carolina where a primary is set to happen on Saturday.
All of the Democratic candidates still in the race have been intensifying their campaigning.
Following Tuesday night's Democratic debate on CBS, Sanders went after Biden while the other candidates sought to slow Sanders' momentum.
Sanders was repeatedly attacked over his ideas, his record and his electability.
He, however, argued that he has the momentum, which he's hoping will continue in Massachusetts.
Earlier this week, Sanders' campaign announced the endorsement of 18 current and former elected leaders in Massachusetts.
"We have the strongest grass-roots movement of any campaign in modern-American history," Sanders said.
Friday night's rally is free and open to the public.
It starts at 7:30 p.m.
