SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Springfield, MA for a rally on Friday evening.
With Super Tuesday on the horizon, Sanders spoke to over 4,500 energized supporters at the MassMutual Center.
Dan Garette of Hamden brought his son Connor to see Sanders for the second time in three weeks.
"We've gone to Bernie rallies before, we were just in New Hampshire," said Garette. "
Sanders spoke on hot topics like climate change, free college, and universal health care.
While talking about health care in front his supporters, Sanders said, "They are fighting for their lives and while people are fighting for their lives, then they got to worry about financial ruin for their family."
At 78-years-old, Sanders has a good shot at beating Elizabeth Warren in her home state on Super Tuesday.
Super Tuesday involves voting in 14 states, including Massachusetts.
Recent polls in Massachusetts show Sanders leading a tight race over former Vice President Joe Biden.
The polls also show that Sanders is in the lead on the national level, but trailing Biden in South Carolina where a primary is set to happen on Saturday.
All of the Democratic candidates still in the race have been intensifying their campaigning.
Following Tuesday night's Democratic debate on CBS, Sanders went after Biden while the other candidates sought to slow Sanders' momentum.
Sanders was repeatedly attacked over his ideas, his record and his electability.
He, however, argued that he has the momentum, which he's hoping will continue in Massachusetts.
Earlier this week, Sanders' campaign announced the endorsement of 18 current and former elected leaders in Massachusetts.
"We have the strongest grass-roots movement of any campaign in modern-American history," Sanders said.
Friday night's rally started at 7:30 p.m. and was open to the public, free of charge.
