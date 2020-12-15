WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding the inspector general look into what conditions were like at the West Haven VA before last month's super-heated water vapor incident.
Back in November, emergency crews responded to the Campbell Avenue campus for the report of a steam boiler explosion.
The Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit determined that there was no fire or explosion, but rather a “pressure event” within the steam system that was being worked on.
Investigators said the incident caused super-heated water vapor to rapidly fill the room and building.
Two men who had been working in the room where the pressure built up died.
They were later identified as Navy veteran Euel Sims, who was an employee of the VA Facility Maintenance Service, and Joseph O’Donnell, who was an employee of a contractor working on the steam system.
On Tuesday, Blumenthal said he has submitted a letter to VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal and Director of VA Connecticut Healthcare System Alfred Montoya, urging them to review policies and practices at the West Haven VA.
This comes after Blumenthal said he has received complaints “that the VA was aware of life-threatening safety dangers,” prior to the incident.
“In the weeks following this accident, my office has been contacted by whistleblowers--VA facilities employees and contractors--who allege that safety and personnel issues continue to affect the work environment at the West Haven VA,” Blumenthal wrote in the letter to Missal. “According to these whistleblowers, regular and emergency maintenance and repair work has been continually delayed, resulting in an unsafe and potentially life-threatening working environment for West Haven VA employees.”
He's calling for a complete investigation, in addition to immediate action by VA Connecticut leadership.
The full text of the letter to Director Montoya can be found here, and the full text of the letter to Inspector General Missal can be found here.
