HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator is calling on Facebook's CEO to testify before Congress over the company's impacts on the mental health of children.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Hartford.

Blumenthal wants Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to speak following last week's whistleblower testimony.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, told lawmakers that Facebook knew its social media platforms damaged the mental health of children, but refused to do anything about it because it might hurt the company's bottom line.

Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee and detailed how Facebook repeatedly hid its own data from investors and that its harmful algorithms led to big profits.

Facebook, however, released a statement that said the company continues to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of harmful content.

Zuckerberg himself posted to his own Facebook page that Haugen's claims were "deeply illogical."

Blumenthal, Connecticut’s Child Advocate Sarah Eagan, and State Sen. Dr. Saud Anwar will discuss on Wednesday the next steps that Congress should take.