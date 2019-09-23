NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Senator Richard Blumenthal held a round table with students at Newington High to discuss the danger of vaping.
Blumenthal said vaping by high school students has doubled over the past two years, and he referred to the increase as an 'epidemic'.
"I think definitely things like this need to spread. People need to know about this, especially us as teenagers," said Logan Dumas, a senior at Newington High School.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been more than 500 cases nationwide of lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes or vaping.
Out of those 500 cases, 13 have been reported in Connecticut.
"I was always against this, but this made me really want to strive and really help out other people and my friends," said Efrain Colon, a freshman at Newington High School.
Blumenthal said today helped him understand why teens are vaping.
"The adrenaline rush, the social pressure, the addiction," said Blumenthal, who was born in New York City.
At the round table, Blumenthal said he plans to advocate banning flavors, raising the minimum age, using more treatment for addiction, and requiring a prescription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.