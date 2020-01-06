HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding the Federal Drug Administration ban all flavored e-cigarettes nationwide, including menthol.
The former Attorney General will call for an immediate ban at the state legislative office building in Hartford at 11 a.m.
In a critically worded tweet, Blumenthal criticized President Donald Trump for 'backtracking' on a new vaping policy.
"There are gaping holes in the Trump Admin's new vaping policy. Caving to Juul, Atria, & Big Tobacco by leaving menthol flavors & liquid tanks on the market will only create a new nicotine addicted generation," Blumenthal said.
In 2019 there were more than 2,500 confirmed injuries related to vaping and at least 55 people died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hey DIC, how about you just sit the fluck down and stop taking away OUR rights!
