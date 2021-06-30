NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The debate over college students getting vaccines was front and center today.
Senator Chris Murphy met with Southern Connecticut State University to talk about that.
They discussed misinformation surrounding the shots and reasons some students may be skeptical.
Senator Murphy says the number of vaccinated younger adults is way too low in Connecticut.
“We need to move those numbers very quickly, because we can’t win the race if we don’t have everybody vaccinated, but we also can’t open schools in the way that we want to if we don’t have everyone vaccinated," Sen. Murphy says.
SCSU says while the vaccine is mandatory, students who have religious exemptions will be required to follow COVID testing protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.