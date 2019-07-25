WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is speaking out about cheating in college athletics.
Murphy spoke exclusively with Channel 3 ahead of Thursday’s discussion on financial exploitation and academic fraud in college sports.
He is releasing a report on how college sports programs keep athletes on the field and out of the classroom.
"For many student athletes in big time college sports programs, the scholarship isn’t worth much at all because they don’t graduate, or they spend so much time on athletics that they don’t really get an education,” Murphy said.
A news conference is slated for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
