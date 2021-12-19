You have permission to edit this article.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

(Gray News) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she is a breakthrough case and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The news comes as Americans brace for the omicron variant ahead of the holidays.

