Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

(Gray News) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
She said she is a breakthrough case and is experiencing mild symptoms.
I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021
The news comes as Americans brace for the omicron variant ahead of the holidays.
