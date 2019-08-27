WASHINGTON (WFSB) - One of Connecticut's senators was denied a visa to enter Russia by the Kremlin.
Sen. Chris Murphy said the Russian government denied him a visa to enter the country, even as part of an upcoming bipartisan congressional delegation.
Murphy is a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
He released a statement on Tuesday:
While I’ve been a tough critic of the Kremlin, I also believe it’s important to maintain dialogue especially during moments of tension. As the owners of the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals with the capacity to destroy each other many times over, we have a responsibility to keep the world safe and prevent conflict between the U.S. and Russia. Unfortunately, the Russian government is further isolating their country by blocking our visit and several others in recent months. With the collapse of recent arms control agreements and significant domestic opposition to Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian rule, this is potentially a perilous moment for our two nations’ fragile relationship, and it’s a shame that Russia isn’t interested in dialogue.
(3) comments
I absolutely love this. Murphy you are a joke.
Then run for office against him, genius
Won't matter if he did. The Democrat/socialist have rigged the elections in CT. Murphy would have lost the last election if there were not 50,000 more votes cast than there were voters. That's is criminal and Murphy should be locked up.
