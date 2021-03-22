HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's junior senator spoke about his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border amid a child immigration situation.
Sen. Chris Murphy held a news conference on Monday morning at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford.
Murphy, who is chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, called for additional support to address the root causes of migration.
On Friday, Murphy joined a bipartisan group of U.S. senators and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on a trip to El Paso, TX to get an update on the situation at the border, including how government agencies are processing and caring for unaccompanied children.
He posted to Twitter that he fought back tears when he saw a 13-year-old girl sob uncontrollably because she was frightened.
Murphy spoke about meeting the girl on CBS This Morning on Monday.
"What I thought about was the decision her family made to send her to the United States and how desperate things are in her home country of Guatemala," Murphy said.
Murphy called it a humanitarian crisis in countries like Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.
"The violence is so epidemic that children have to take this harrowing journey to the United States," he said. "These families know these kids are likely going to end up in these detention facilities. But for them, that's better than facing certain death or recruitment into vicious drug gangs in their home countries."
Over the weekend, it was reported that 5,000 unaccompanied children were in Customs and Border Protection custody.
President Joe Biden's administration has been scrambling to manage the situation.
Mayorkas said the White House is working to get things under control.
