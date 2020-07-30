(WFSB) – A push at the federal level would remove police from schools, and a senator from Connecticut joined the charge.
Sen. Chris Murphy, along with three other lawmakers, introduced a bill that would pave the way to remove school resource officers and replace them with a counseling system.
"Tens of thousands of kids are arrested at school every single year and a disproportionate number of these students are Black and latino," Murphy said.
There are more than 10,000 SROs currently serving in schools across the country, including in Connecticut. Their goal is to protect children.
The new push, however, argues that their presence has the opposite effect.
Murphy was joined by some of the progressive Democrats, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, when he introduced the “Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act.”
In it, Murphy is quoted as saying, “Police shouldn’t be in schools. There are plenty of better ways to ensure that our schools are safe places to learn.”
He argued that students get arrested for minor things, which introduces them to the juvenile justice system at an early and makes a potentially bright future much more difficult.
“If we are going to begin to tackle systemic racism in this country, we must start by addressing the racial inequities in our education system, and getting police out of classrooms is a necessary first step," he wrote.
“Coming from an inner-city school myself, I could see that point being made,” said Tyrone Knighton of Vernon.
Some parents understand, but the majority of the thousands responding on Murphy’s Facebook post don’t agree. They worry about school safety.
“We’re living in a scary world, so you never know when [police] will be needed,” said Casey Calvert of Vernon.
Before becoming a senator, Murphy was a Congressional Representative for Newtown during the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Murphy referenced the shooting and said, “In Connecticut, in the wake of a horrific school shooting, many schools hired police officers to enhance the peace of mind of parents. But now we have plenty of evidence to show that there are far better ways to ensure kids’ safety, and that these police officers are contributing to a civil rights crisis that we must address.”
Brian Foley, assistant to the commissioner of Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, addressed that claim.
“I think it’s up to the schools to decide how they’re going to protect their students and what’s the best way to do that. I think there’s a lot of opinion out there, but there are certainly statistics and data to support that taking officers out of schools lowers arrests in schools,” Foley said.
Parents who spoke with Channel 3 agree, but couldn’t commit to the idea of removing offices completely.
“I haven’t seen the data that backs that up and makes sense for them to leave, I’m not sure. I’m 50-50 on it,” Knighton said.
The legislation was introduced on Wednesday. If it were to pass, not only would the bill divert federal funding away from supporting officers in schools, it would also support local agencies that want to terminate their contracts with police departments.
That's why some critics in law enforcement communities said the push was really about defunding the police.
In my opinion, if only ONE of our fine State Troopers or any law enforcement officer were at Sandy Hook, Adam Lanza never would have harmed anyone and the carnage would have been averted! Im not at all surprised Senator Murphy is pushing this, it seems the Democrats have turned against Law Enforcement and are violating their oath to protect their constituents. When a Public Servant runs contrary to whats best for the constituency, they need to go.
Why does children’s safety mean nothing in this toilet of a state? Send them back in to school with a mask on . Everything’s going to be ok.
Chris Murphy is a PLAGUE upon a state plagued by liberals. Only Skeletor Blumenthrope can compete with him.
Mr. Murphy is clearly not thinking of whats best for his constituency and his motivations are clear. This Senator has been showing more and more that he is not a good public servant and will pander to anyone who will listen to his rhetoric. I am confident the the people of Connecticut will realize that this man is not the right person for our state, that his motivations and ideas are questionable and that as a non-resident who only comes here sporadically that he is too far removed from his constituency. I also believe that his political views are now becoming to close to radical Socialism and Communism to be trusted. Clearly, his repeated incompetence and radical views will come up in 2024 when his re-election nears. I for one will be campaigning against him.
Murphy proving once again he is complete incompetent.
Ah yes, systemic racism is everywhere. Since everything and everyone are so racist, I think the good senator should resign his position. He is White after all, isn't he part of the problem?
I agree!
I don't believe we have systemic racism in America. We have people who are racist. We have people who are evil. The people with bad behavior make the news. The people who are not racist one doesn't read about. Bad News Sells.
Removing law enforcement from schools, in the current environment, is insane. How quickly people have forgotten Sandy Hook. Shame on you Chris Murphy. Blood will be on your hands. Why the rush to change the law? It's been an issue for years and you did nothing. What is your motivation? Guilt?
I agree with you too, Mr. Murphy doesn't need to worry about his children, they have Secret Service details watching over them at their private school in DC. What does he care about our children and grandchildren? Truth is, he doesn't care at all. I am only amazed he won re-election!
His motivation is its the current Cause Celebre. You never see this clown doing anything otherwise.
