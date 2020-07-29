(WFSB) – A Connecticut senator is saying that police shouldn’t be in schools.
Senator Chris Murphy, along with three other lawmakers are introducing a bill that would pace the way to get officers out of schools.
The term “defund the police” has become familiar to many. In many cases, it means diverting some of the funding to other areas.
That’s what this proposal is calling for, but it also seems to call for getting police officers out of schools.
Murphy is joined by some of the progressive Democrat, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar when introducing the “Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act.”
In it, Murphy is quoted saying, “Police shouldn’t be in schools. There are plenty of better ways to ensure that our schools are safe places to learn.”
He argues several points, saying students get arrest for minor things. He says Black and Latino students are disproportionately affected by those arrests.
Murphy writes, “If we are going to begin to tackle systemic racism in this country, we must start by addressing the racial inequities in our education system, and getting police out of classrooms is a necessary first step.”
“Coming from an inner-city school myself, I could see that point being made,” said Tyrone Knighton of Vernon.
Some parents understand, but the majority of the thousands responding on Murphy’s Facebook post don’t agree. They worry about school safety.
“We’re living in a scary world, so you never know when [police] will be needed,” said Casey Calvert.
Before becoming a senator, Murphy was a Congressional Representative for Newtown during the Sandy Hook tragedy.
Murphy references the shooting, saying, “In Connecticut, in the wake of a horrific school shooting, many schools hired police officers to enhance the peace of mind of parents. But now we have plenty of evidence to show that there are far better ways to ensure kids’ safety, and that these police officers are contributing to a civil rights crisis that we must address.”
Brian Foley, assistant to the commissioner of Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection addressed that claim.
“I think it’s up to the schools to decide how they’re going to protect their students and what’s the best way to do that. I think there’s a lot of opinion out there, but there are certainly statistics and data to support that taking officers out of schools lowers arrests in schools,” Foley said.
Parents who spoke with Channel 3 agree, but couldn’t commit to the idea of removing offices completely.
“I haven’t seen the data that backs that up and makes sense for them to leave, I’m not sure. I’m 50-50 on it,” Knighton said.
The legislation was just passed on Tuesday. If it were to pass, not only would the bill divert federal funding away from supporting officers in schools, it would also support local agencies that want to terminate their contracts with police department as well.
