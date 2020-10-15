HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One of Connecticut’s senators said he sees the potential for an increase in gun violence if the president’s pick for the Supreme Court is confirmed.
Sen. Chris Murphy on Thursday spoke about the confirmation process for President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
He was joined by gun violence prevention advocates for a news conference.
“We think it's really important for people to know what is going to happen to violence rates all across this country if Amy Coney Barrett is put on the supreme court,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s news conference came as the capital city dealt with a surge in gun violence.
Since Friday, one person was killed and eight others hurt in shootings across the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.