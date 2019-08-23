WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) - Connecticut's junior senator plans to address on Friday efforts to pass a federal bill on gun background checks.
Sen. Chris Murphy said that last week, he spoke with President Donald Trump, who appeared to show support for a potential bill.
However, Trump appeared to have cooled on the idea in recent conversations with lawmakers, congressional and Republican sources told CNN.
The new push to get the legislation passed comes following two back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Murphy will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
I see Blumenthal's puppet popped its head out of its hole to keep dragging that same dead cat down the street. Does this guy actually do anything else beside this, walk around CT for attention, and getting rich from taxpayers? This guy is the poster child for term limits or bringing back the "per diem" system that reps and senators used in order to keep them from getting rich off the backs of taxpayers while doing little or nothing.
When is Murphy going to fight for the US and not the socialist agenda? Time to Impeach Murphy.
