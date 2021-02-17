PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A rural COVID-19 vaccination site will receive a visit from Connecticut's junior senator.
Sen. Chris Murphy planned a visit to Putnam on Wednesday.
He said he'll travel to Day Kimball Hospital to get an update on their vaccine plan and rollout experience.
Murphy said he will also talk about the importance of passing the American Rescue Plan, which includes additional federal dollars to help state and localities ramp up vaccine distribution.
He will be joined by Day Kimball Hospital administrative and medical leadership.
His visit is slated for 10:30 a.m.
