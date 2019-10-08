NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The Whaling City of New London is having a renaissance, as job growth at Electric Boat and elsewhere has spawned new housing and new businesses.
On Tuesday, Senator Chris Murphy got a first-hand look during a walking tour of the city, which made a very good impression that he plans to bring back to Washington.
“We need for him and the rest of the politicians to know that the city is thriving, and we need to continue thriving,” said restaurant owner Candice Dedendittis.
The city is thriving in part because of job explosion at Electric Boat, and because of a proposed multi-million dollar plan to use the state pier as a hub for offshore wind turbines.
These job generators change empty store fronts into new businesses.
According to the city’s director of economic development, there is an explosion of growth downtown, and 1,000 units in the pipeline to be built.
New London development also has 137 apartment rehabs underway, and 20 adaptive re-use apartments.
“People have to be patient, it’s taking time but once it’s done, we’re good for generations,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said to Murphy on Tuesday.
The city’s economic development director says with more development downtown in the pipeline, that growth spreads throughout the region.
