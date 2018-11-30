HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's junior senator said he will join with Yemeni-Americans from the state to discuss the progress on the war in Yemen.
Sen. Chris Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he'll highlight Congressional action and local relief efforts.
Murphy backed a move to cut U.S. military aid to Saudi Arabia over its role in the brutal civil war in Yemen.
He said roughly 85,000 children have died from starvation and disease since the war started in 2015.
Connecticut-led relief efforts have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, Murphy said.
The Senate is expected to take further votes on the bipartisan Yemen War Powers Resolution early next week.
Murphy's news conference is set for 10:15 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
