SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WFSB) - Powerful earthquakes and hurricanes rattled Puerto Rico in recent years.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he will tour the island territory to witness the plight of the people firsthand.
Meanwhile, Connecticut continues to find ways to help Puerto Rico recover from the natural disasters.
Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, the state opened its arms to families who had to leave the island and its extensive damage and devastation.
A Channel 3 crew and Drone 3 headed to the island to scope out the damage from the recent earthquakes. Video captured along Puerto Rico's southern coast showed a glimpse of the damage.
Entire neighborhoods were ravaged, leaving people without food, water or power.
There's been an ongoing and growing push to get further help.
Blumenthal said he has long demanded additional aid.
"We owe it to every single child in Puerto Rico that they have schools, healthcare, homes, all the basic necessities we regard as essentials in Connecticut and throughout the United States," he said.
Blumenthal said he believes the country failed Puerto Rico by only providing a fraction of the funds that were promised.
He'll tour the island on Friday, along with a crew from Channel 3.
Also happening Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce the release of state funding for a housing project aimed at those who escaped to Connecticut from Puerto Rico.
yeah, more money and supplies will be sent to be stored in warehouses
