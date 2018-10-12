ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Call it a debate over debates.
As Election Day gets closer, a local businessman running for U.S. Senate wants more opportunities to go one-on-one with Senator Chris Murphy.
Inside Republican Matt Corey’s Hartford headquarters, the lawn signs and campaign flyers are ready for the final few weeks.
“Why I’m running is you need real life experiences in the United States Senate,” Corey said.
Corey, who owns a bar along with a window washing business, is trying to get his name out there.
The Republican challenger just released a web advertisement, and is now is calling for more debates with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.
“I think the voters deserve to know his record and what he stands for. When he was running against Congresswoman Nancy Johnson, he asked for three debates, that’s all we’re asking for,” Corey said.
A Quinnipiac poll released this week shows Murphy up by 15 points.
A Channel 3 debate, scheduled for last week, had to be rescheduled when Murphy had to stay in Washington D.C. for last weekend’s Senate confirmation vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“We’re 24 days away, hard to believe. The stakes are pretty high and I’m going to spend the last three weeks here traveling all over the state, trying to make the case why I hope people would give me a second term,” Murphy said.
On Friday afternoon, Murphy was in Ansonia touring a local business and talking with employees.
As for the debates, Murphy says voters will get to hear where the two stand, not only at a Channel 3 debate, but the two are expected to appear at a candidate forum in Fairfield County next weekend.
“We have three weeks left and I believe each of the next two weekends we’re going to be together, one in Stamford, the other in Hartford, and I think those will be really important forums for people to see both of us and be able to understand the choice,” Murphy said.
The Channel 3 debate will air on Face the State on Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.