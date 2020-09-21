HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death is creating an election year fight over the future of the Supreme Court.
The issue isn’t just the nominee. Democrats say the nomination should come from whoever wins the presidential election.
Democrats may be able to stall a vote until after Election Day, which is 43 days away.
The only thing stopping Republicans from getting a vote on a nominee before the end of the year is their own willingness to do so.
“I don’t think there’s anything, there’s any logistical problem in terms of getting this confirmation. The problem is entirely political,” said Professor Richard Kay, UConn Law.
President Donald Trump is poised t make his third nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, filling a vacancy after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died on Friday.
Senate Republicans will have to decide whether a president should get to fill a Supreme Court opening so close to the election.
They blocked former president Barak Obama’s pick in 2016, nine months before an election.
With just 43 days until this November’s election, Connecticut’s two Democratic senators want the same.
“Unequivocally and unquestionably, the president should not ask for a vote before the election and inauguration,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
“If Republicans go forward and reverse the precedent, they set in 2016, the Senate will never ever be the same. It will be changed forever,” said Senator Chris Murphy.
Republicans argue this time is different. They control the Senate and the White House.
“We have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want,” said President Donald Trump.
The average nomination process for a Supreme Court justice can take 70 days, well beyond the election. The Senate’s judiciary committee will vet and vote on a nominee before a vote by the full Senate.
Experts say Republicans can lay the groundwork now and hold a vote in December.
“If President Trump loses, he’s still president until January of 2021,” said Robert Sanders, Law Professor, University of New Haven.
Democrats are trying to sway Republicans. They need four to agree not to vote. So far, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins, say they want to wait.
If Democrats are able to win the White House and the Senate, but Republicans fill Ginsberg’s seat, Democrats could try to add more seats.
UConn Law Professor Richard Kay says adding more seats will just worsen the fight.
"We can pretty much predict what the vote is going to be on this next appointment even though we have no idea the appointee," Kay said.
Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, says he is against the idea, but is in agreement with his party that November's winner should get to nominate Ginsberg's replacement.
