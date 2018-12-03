HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A lawyer for the Connecticut State Republicans admitted to stealing money from a Political Action Committee, or PAC, intended to support Senate candidates.
The Senate GOP President told Channel 3 on Monday that Michael Cronin admitted he took tens of thousands of dollars from the PAC.
Senate GOP President and State Senator Len Fasano said he spoke with Cronin last Friday after learning several bills had not been paid.
Senator Fasano said Cronin denied any wrongdoing, but on Monday, Fasano said he confessed.
Attorney Cronin was fired following the confession, said Fasano.
"On Friday, he assured me everything was fine and he texted me,” recalled Fasano. “I said ‘I am concerned bills are not paid. Please send me copies of the bills paid.’”
Senator Fasano described Cronin’s confession as ‘shocking’ and ‘disturbing.’
Cronin has served as a legislative lawyer for 20 years. Recently, he was promoted to Legal Counsel with an annual salary of $175,000. Cronin served as the Treasurer of the Senate Republican Leadership Committee, one of 3 Republican PACs.
Senator Fasano said he was alerted that vendors had not been paid from bills due last week. He said he was notified of a ‘bounced’ check.
Senator Fasano told Channel 3 that Cronin said, ‘everything was fine,’ but still items were not adding up.
"He came in and told me he had withdrawn money, but it was unauthorized from the account,” said Fasano.
When asked how much, Fasano replied, "I don't know. It’s in the tens of thousands."
Senator Fasano said he told Cronin to call the Chief State’s Attorney.
Cronin’s lawyer said he has taken full responsibility and that, “He is cooperating with authorities and is committed to ensuring that all donor funds are accounted for and fully restored.”
Senator Fasano said Cronin told him about some personal issues, but Fasano declined further questioning on the topic.
Senator Fasano said he wants the money to be returned, and said Cronin is meeting with the Chief State’s Attorney on Tuesday concerning possible criminal charges.
