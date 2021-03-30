(WFSB) – More help is on the way for restaurants.
On Tuesday, the Senate voted to continue expanded outdoor dining for another year.
This allows restaurants to add more seating in parking spaces and even sidewalks.
More than 600 restaurants have closed during the pandemic and it was a rough winter. More dining options could make a difference.
“They are not in a great place financially, so the next six to 12 months are crucial for our industry as a state. Those small mom and pop businesses that everyone knows and loves, yes everyone can say, ‘I went this past weekend, people are coming back out,’ and it’s a great thing to hear, but it’s going to be needed for a very long time,” said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.
Cities and towns must still approve changes to outdoor dining, but the bill passed on Tuesday and it expands it until March 2022.
Democrats and Republicans unanimously supported this.
