HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After hours of heated debate, the state senate passed a controversial police reform bill early Wednesday morning.
Even after the debate ended and the bill was passed, senators on both sides of the aisle continued to disagree about how the legislation would impact police in our state.
Supporters said it will help the state get rid of bad cops.
"Once people look at the bill, I don’t think there is really anything that is that threatening in the content except to officers who are bad officers," said Senate majority leader Martin Looney.
Critics, however, said it will only put a target on the back of all police officers.
"You’re going to see police not be proactive, but reactive," said Sen. Len Fasano, minority leader. "In other words, if they see something that they think may be an issue, they are going to be reluctant to intercede, because they are going to get sued."
The bill would make it easier for citizens to sue individual officers in state court, but they would only be held financially liable if they knowingly broke the law. Though, the burden can be shifted to individual towns and cities.
Many police officers said that the bill would make their jobs even more difficult. They also said it's making good cops want to leave the profession.
The state House of Representatives passed the measure last week.
Tuesday, the senate did pass three other bills including:
- Expanded use of absentee ballots for Nov. 3
- Expanded telemedicine opportunities
- Cap on insulin
- Caps cost at $25 month
- $25 for non insulin drugs per month
- $100 for supplies per month
Why is there a clause to shift the payment burden on to towns? Clearly this is an out to keep the police unions happy and voting Democrat. Can't really call it police accountability when the municipality and therefore the local taxpayer is getting stuck with the bill in the end.
Laws don't stop bad people from becoming law enforcement officers. Just like laws don't stop criminals from owning guns.
Lamont forms a "task force/committee" every other day or hires an out of state consulting firm to provide direction. It takes them years to provide answers. How much research was done and by whom to give the legislators the proper information to make an informed decision? Or was this a knee jerk reaction?
So, is Len saying police are going to see people speeding through a school zone at 50 mph and they are going to do nothing?
