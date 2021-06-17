HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s recreational marijuana bill passed through the Senate late Thursday morning.
The legislation passed in the House of Representatives Wednesday night and moved on to the Senate. They voted just before noon, passing the bill 16 to 11, with 9 votes not cast.
The bill now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk to be signed.
The bill, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state, was the culmination of years of debate.
A recreational marijuana bill took a major step toward becoming law, but the governor threatened to veto it over an eleventh-hour amendment.
In recent days, there was controversy over an equity amendment that was added.
After it was removed, the bill passed 76-62 in the House.
Thursday morning, the nearly 300-page bill was one step closer to becoming law in Connecticut.
Lawmakers have never gotten it this far.
Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont threatened to veto the bill over the last-minute amendment that was added in the Senate.
The amendment would have allowed anyone with a marijuana conviction to get an equity license to grow and sell pot, no matter where they live.
Lamont said it would give preference to tens of thousands of people with a history of cannabis crimes, regardless of their financial means.
“These are the folks in communities that have been hard hit, many of them victimized by people selling them drugs, those are the folks we ought to prioritize and help them get on their feet,” Lamont said.
That amendment was taken out on Wednesday.
However, many Republicans still raised concerns about what the bill means for Connecticut.
“We will regret this decision for years to come, similar to what we are seeing in Colorado where they are trying to put that genie back in the bottle,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, the Republican minority leader. “Connecticut will go in that same direction.”
Now that the Senate passed the bill on Thursday, the earliest the state could see recreational pot sales would be May 2022.
Connecticut would become the 19th state to legalize recreational pot, and the 4th state to do it this year alone.
Gov. Lamont released a statement on the Senate passing the bill Thursday, saying "It’s fitting that the bill legalizing the adult use of cannabis and addressing the injustices caused by the war of drugs received final passage today, on the 50-year anniversary of President Nixon declaring the war. The war on cannabis, which was at its core a war on people in Black and Brown communities, not only caused injustices and increased disparities in our state, it did little to protect public health and safety. That’s why I introduced a bill and worked hard with our partners in the legislature and other stakeholders to create a comprehensive framework for a securely regulated market that prioritizes public health, public safety, social justice, and equity. It will help eliminate the dangerous unregulated market and support a new, growing sector of our economy which will create jobs. The states surrounding us already, or soon will, have legal adult-use markets. By allowing adults to possess cannabis, regulating its sale and content, training police officers in the latest techniques of detecting and preventing impaired driving, and expunging the criminal records of people with certain cannabis crimes, we’re not only effectively modernizing our laws and addressing inequities, we’re keeping Connecticut economically competitive with our neighboring states. Connecticut residents will benefit from the portion of cannabis revenues that will be dedicated to prevention and recovery services. This measure is comprehensive, protects our children and the most vulnerable in our communities, and will be viewed as a national model for regulating the adult-use cannabis marketplace. I look forward to signing the bill and moving beyond this terrible period of incarceration and injustice.”
