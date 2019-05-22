HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut remains the only state in the region without paid family medical leave, but lawmakers continue to be hopeful that they can change that.
The state Senate scheduled a vote on a proposal for Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont discussed the steps to make that happen beforehand.
Lawmakers have said that several things need to happen before paid family medical leave can become a reality in the state.
They said wages, what's considered a family and what percentage should be covered are among the items that need to be hashed out.
A petition in favor of paid family medical leave was delivered to Lamont earlier this spring. It contained 5,000 signatures.
Lamont's initial bill allowed for up to 3 months, with compensation varying depending on salary.
