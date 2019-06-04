HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers have voted on a state budget.
Tuesday evening, the Senate voted to pass the two-year $43 billion deal.
Late Monday night, the state House of Representatives voted to pass the budget before it went to the Senate.
The deal was passed with a 20 to 16 vote, will all Republicans and two Democrats dissenting.
The Republican Minority Leader spoke for 50 minutes during a lengthy debate.
The debate took about eight hours, but the battle is finally over.
“This budget is fair, balanced, promotes economic growth and support for working families, and was delivered on time, enabling our towns and cities to know what they can expect in their budgets over the coming biennium and plan accordingly,” Governor Lamont said.
The deal does not include a transportation plan, so that aspect will have to be taken up in a special session.
Gov. Ned Lamont favors tolls as part of any such plan, which he argues will provide a steady stream of revenue. He said out-of-state drivers would pick up 30 percent of the cost.
"Whether you do it on Monday, Tuesday or do it as a special session sometime in June, I don't care about that but I don't want you guys to duck the most important decision we can make [on] how to fix [the] transportation system and get state moving again," Lamont said.
The Republican transportation plan relies on borrowing money.
“What doesn’t address transportation is depleting the transportation fund," said Rep. Laura Devlin, a Republican who represents Fairfield. "We agreed with [the[ governor, let's get going bud. We do not need tolls and the people in the State of Connecticut do not want tolls."
The agreement also does not increase tax rates, but does expand the state sales tax and eliminates the business tax. It also provides money to train students in manufacturing at tech schools and community colleges.
"Connecticut has the highest student loan debt in the country. As a pungent member of the General Assembly, I came in saying, 'we need to do something to make a college education affordable for every Connecticut kid," said Senator Will Haskell.
It also includes a $2.5 million surplus.
For businesses, the budget is a mixed bag.
Two bills that passed both chambers are causing concern -- paid family leave and raising the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Critics say CT benefits are more generous than other states.
“It’s difficult to get a consensus from all the different legislators, but at the end of the day it's good and moves in the right direction," said Rep. Joe Verrengia, a Democrat who represents West Hartford.
While it seems a foregone conclusion about the budget passing, what is not clear is whether or not Lamont has enough support for tolls.
The budget will head to the governor's desk.
Two special sessions, one for the hospital tax and another for tolls, may take place.
The session ends on Wednesday.
Thank you to all that voted for more TAXES
FAKE NEWS! Why? "The deal does not include a transportation plan...". That means the budget is not complete and the socialists will turn around and add more costs/taxes after the fact when you are not watching. Vote them out!
