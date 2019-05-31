HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state Senate voted to raise the minimum age of purchasing tobacco products to 21-years-old.
The legislation will prohibit the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, electronic delivery systems, and vapor products to people under the age of 21.
The bill was approved by the House of Representatives on May 16.
It will now go to the governor's desk.
Governor Ned Lamont says he plans on signing the bill in the coming days.
“When our laws surrounding tobacco products were written several decades ago, the medical evidence about the impact of the substance did not exist. With the rising use of e-cigarettes and vaping products among young people, we are seeing a growing public health crisis. Some have pointed out that raising the age to 21 will result in a net revenue loss to the state, but when it comes to the health of our young people we need to do what is right," Lamont said.
Connecticut will be the 14th state to raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.
In other words, they are saying anyone under 21 is too stupid to be allowed to make a decision if they should be smoking. Maybe the age restriction should be higher. With that fact, why is the voting age not raised too?
