NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Major League Baseball owners are scheduled to sit down on Thursday to discuss their plan to eliminate a quarter of the minor league teams.
Among those teams is the newly re-branded Norwich team, the Sea Unicorns.
Fans aren’t happy. They support the team, but don’t support the owners’ plan to eliminate 42 teams.
Dodd Stadium is home to the Detroit Tigers minor league club, the Norwich Sea Unicorns, which was known last year at the Connecticut Tigers. They have plenty of local fan support.
“We’ve got a real good stadium, even though it was built in 1994 when it started,” said Kathy Bryant.
In October of 2019, Major League Baseball owners threw a curveball to 42 minor league teams and their host cities that they’re thinking of dropping them in 2021 because their stadiums are inadequate.
“It’s a Double-A stadium, it’s not a Single-A. You don’t send people like Clemons, Petit, David Cone to rehab here if it’s an inadequate facility,” said Mayor Peter Nystrom.
On Wednesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal said he’s leading a bipartisan resolution in the Senate calling on Minor League Baseball to do the right thing to the 42 teams and host communities.
“The idea that players pay can be increased or working conditions is just a smokescreen for simple greed,” Blumenthal said.
Sea Unicorns General Manager Dave Schermerhorn says the local clubs are economic drivers.
“The restaurants, the hotels, as well as the community impact we’ve made throughout the years, which we take great pride in,” Schermerhorn said.
The Sea Unicorns just negotiated a new 10-year agreement with Norwich, which just invested a half a million dollars on new lights and are holding off on installing air condition in the stadium boxes until they have a better idea if the team is staying or not.
