HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Senator Blumenthal announced a call for all Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes to be grounded and prohibited from flight.
Senator Blumenthal said the announcement comes on the heels of the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane.
CBS News reports all 157 people on-board of the Ethiopian Airlines were killed when a plane crashed 30 miles after takeoff on Sunday morning.
Senator Blumenthal wrote:
All Boeing 737 Max 8s should be grounded until the FAA can assure American travelers that these planes are safe. The FAA must guarantee that all critical software updates have been delivered and pilots are well trained in their operation. The crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 was the second devastating and alarming tragedy involving Boeing's new 737 Max 8 planes in less than five months.
CBS News reports officials are calling the recent Ethiopian Airlines crash is similar to a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 plane that crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff near Jakarta, Indonesia.
Senator Blumenthal concluded his statement with:
These two catastrophic accidents - both claiming the lives of all on board - call into serious question the safety of these airplanes. The FAA and the airline industry must act quickly and decisively to protect American travelers, pilots, and flight attendants. These planes must be grounded immediately, and airlines should work expeditiously to minimize disruption and accommodate customers whose travel is impacted.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
