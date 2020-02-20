SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WFSB) – Senator Richard Blumenthal is headed to Puerto Rico on Friday to survey the damage from recent earthquakes.
Channel 3’s Matthew Campbell is on the island also looking at the damage.
In San Juan, the capital city and the biggest tourist destination is not seeing or feeling the devastation, but about an hour and a half south of the city is highly impacted.
In the town of Ponce, tarp-covered homes overlooking the ocean bring context to the natural disaster that have struck the U.S. territory.
Homeowner say they haven’t seen a dime of aid or insurance since Hurricane Maria hit in 2017.
Drone 3 shows what Maria like did, with winds ripping roofs off houses.
The knockout blow was delivered just days into the new year when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake plunged thousands into the dark and left thousands homeless.
It’s not just frustration that’s setting in for the people, it’s fear too because the aftershocks still roll in.
The U.S. Geological Survey clocked two on Thursday in the 3.2 and 3.4 range.
Channel 3 spoke with a civil engineer who says many of the home and buildings in the area were built with brick and don’t have a solid foundation, so he says that’s why people are so afraid.
“You can prepare for a hurricane. You can be ready and spend two days without energy and you can prepare for that, but an earthquake, that happens at any time. The big problems we have are in the schools. Most all are closed in the south area and they can’t use it because they are scared about the structures,” said Edwin Ayala, civil engineer.
Channel 3 will continue to cover this story. On Friday, Matthew Campbell will be visiting schools and show the hands on, boots on the ground efforts from Connecticut’s own Americares.
According to the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, Puerto Ricans make up eight percent of our population and 53 percent of the entire Latino population in the state of Connecticut.
Many in Connecticut still have relatives on the island and remain concerned because of the ongoing issues.
