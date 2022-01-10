HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)--After a 12-year-old boy from East Haven was seriously injured while trying to recreate the “Whoosh Bottle Experiment” he saw on Tik-Tok, Senator Blumenthal urged the company to enforce its own terms and take down the videos.
“Time and again, TikTok users—including children—are seriously injured attempting to emulate videos they watch,” Blumenthal wrote to TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew. “Yet TikTok has repeatedly failed to remove dangerous videos in the absence of external pressure. Until the “Whoosh Bottle Experiment” caused a severe injury, videos associated with the experiment remained active on your platform."
For information on the injured boy from East Haven who attempted the Whoosh Bottle Experiment click here.
