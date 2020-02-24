HARTFORD (WFSB) - After visiting Puerto Rico last week, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is demanding more to be done for the residents of the island.
Hurricanes and earth-quakes *ravaged* the island in recent years.
We were the only Connecticut station down in Puerto Rico, following along as Blumenthal visited the United States territory for two days.
He says, while he was there, he saw an island "still in crisis. He toured schools, a health center, and a base camp supplying temporary shelter and social services to displaced families.
Blumenthal will announce a rebuilding initiative this morning in Hartford. That's happening at the Spanish American Merchants Association at 10 a.m.
If you would like to help and contribute, click here.
(6) comments
Worry about other places not the area you were elected to represent. What about Connecticut jobs,crime,the mass exit of people leaving the state. Not a dime of my money to go down there. Cannot wait till voting time when we can toss your losing behinds out . Such a waste you and Murphy are. You idiots have done nothing to benefit Connecticut.
Did Blumenthal tour the warehouse filled with supplies the people were too lazy to distribute after the hurricane.
This guy isnt a stranger to the camera thats for sure. Its easy to say lets help PR, its another thing to actually do it. And for what its worth, we have been helping. But it hasnt been easy when the PR government is extremely corrupt and they are the ones who handle the money.
Blumenthal should be working more like Trump, trying to bring manufacturing jobs back to Connecticut instead of worrying about Puerto Rico. If the only way the democrats can come up with new taxes is by legalizing dope and taxing it, then our state is going to go down the toilet.
Storage unit companies in CT are growing. People moving out are using them while they relocate to the south.
I think Mr. Blumenthal should worry more about Connecticut. People are leaving at ever increasing rates. Every time I read an article Mr. Blumenthal in somewhere else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.