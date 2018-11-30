NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator wants federal aid to help with damage from this fall's flash flooding.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal called for a presidential disaster declaration to provide FEMA aid to the state.
He was at the Yantic Volunteer Fire Department at 10 a.m.
He said flooding in September caused more than $6.2 million in damage across the state.
On Sept. 25, flooding caused damage in Norwich, Clinton, Chester, Killingsworth, East Haddam, Franklin, Sprague, Colchester, Haddam, Essex, and Lebanon.
Officials said people were trapped in flooded vehicles and hundreds of customers lost power.
Roads, bridges and culverts were severely damaged.
In addition to immediate relief, Blumenthal said he'll ask for measures to help make the area more resilient in terms of future flooding and severe weather events.
Blumenthal cited a report from the National Climate Assessment which said New England will see more frequent storm surges and high-tide flooding, greater risks for severe allergies, and Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses.
Climate change was said to be the cause, according to the assessment.
