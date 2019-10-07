HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are calls for federal officials to take a closer look at safety standards following the deadly crash of a vintage plane in Windsor Locks last week.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants the Federal Aviation Administration to look at the standards for vintage aircrafts, like the B-17 that crashed at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.
The crash killed seven people and injured seven others.
Blumenthal unveiled his letter to the FAA on Monday during a news conference.
“These planes are a profoundly significant part of our history and they should be revered and preserved but respected with adequate safety standards if they are going to be flown and that’s why a broader examination and investigation is absolutely necessary here,” said Blumenthal.
He said it will expose an unreleased FAA document surrounding an exemption the Collings Foundation was granted to carry the passengers on the B-17 involved in the crash.
Those planes are regulated by special conditions, and not the rules for passenger or commercial planes.
"The question before the FAA is now whether conditions and criteria ensure sufficient safety," Blumenthal said.
Another question he has is who decides when a maintenance issue is fixed, and when the plane is safe to fly.
The FAA declined to comment on Monday, saying it will respond directly to Senator Blumenthal.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also declined to comment.
Investigators with the NTSB concluded the on-scene portion of their investigation on Sunday, but it will still take a year to determine a cause.
Blumenthal said the FAA can't wait for that final report.
He added that while he doesn't want the planes to be grounded, he wants revised rules. He questioned why the plane had no black box and why some maintenance records were on the plane.
The Collings Foundation also declined a comment.
