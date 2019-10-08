HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Cannabidiol, or CBD, has been gaining popularity as more and more people use it for all kinds of ailments.
While it has become popular, it’s not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
On Tuesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal held a news conference to demand that the FDA design and implement proper safety regulations for CBD.
“The FDA’s failure to finalize and implement a regulatory framework for CBD, including labeling, quality, marketing, and sale of CBD-containing products, is putting consumers at risk and inhibiting the industry,” Blumenthal said in a press release.
CBD is being sold just about everywhere, as some studies show it has a variety of health benefits, like reducing seizures and chronic pain.
Cannabidiol comes from the hemp plant, which may look identical to marijuana, but it’s not exactly the same. CBD doesn’t cause the “high effect” like THC, which is in marijuana.
