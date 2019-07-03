DURHAM, CT (WFSB) – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is once again walking across Connecticut, talking with residents along the way.
A barn in Durham marked roughly the midway point of the 100-mile walk across the state.
As he talked with residents, he told Channel 3 the issues that are grabbing cable news headlines aren’t matching their concerns.
Wednesday marked day 3 of Murphy’s walk across Connecticut, which is the fourth years he has taken the journey.
Along the way, he makes planned visits to areas like Deerfield Farms in Durham, but he also takes time to walk with residents along the way.
“It’s just totally different when you’re walking up to people in a baseball cap and a t-shirt than in a business suit. People are so much more willing to talk to me,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the annual walk allows him to find out what every day people are talking about. He finds that often times, they are talking about issues that get little attention from news networks.
Instead, the concentration's usually focused on taxes, the economy, and education, issues that affect people's daily lives.
One exception is immigration.
“It’s always a reminder to me that I shouldn’t be chasing the cable news show headlines," Murphy said. "This year, immigration is something people are definitely bringing up on both sides. A lot of people are furious.”
Murphy also said he plans to visit a border detention facility sometime later this summer, as so many members of Congress already have.
One issue that doesn’t come up in conversation is impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Murphy says it only came up during a town hall style meeting on Tuesday in Cheshire, but people don’t seem focused on it. He also said that should be a factor as Congress continues to weigh the issues.
Melynda Naples, who owns Deerfield Farms in Durham, says she likes to see elected officials finding ways to engage the public.
“I think it’s always great when they do some outreach. It’s even better when we see it actually make a difference,” Naples said.
From Durham, Murphy continued south toward the shoreline. He plans to finish the walk Friday in the Noank section of Groton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.