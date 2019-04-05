GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A push to pass legislation meant to help stop students from getting their hands on e-cigarettes happened on Friday.
The push comes from Sen. Richard Blumenthal the day after students in Seymour went to the hospital for vaping.
Blumenthal met with parents and students in Glastonbury on Friday to talk about his legislation.
"There are 3.7 million young people your age, high school, who now use vaping products. That's a conservative estimate, that percentage is 78% or higher over one year," Blumenthal said on Friday.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the number of teens using e-cigarettes has jumped 78 percent.
Blumenthal is hoping federal legislation can help curb the trend.
This week, he said he introduced the Protect Act, which is designed to guide the federal response to the e-cigarette epidemic.
It would create a federal program to better educate students and parents about the dangers.
In Connecticut, almost 15 percent of high school students surveyed said they have vaped. That number has doubled since 2015.
Since it's become a fad, students said the topic of vaping and e-cigarettes are now being brought up in classes.
"I could easily name 25 people off the top of my head that do it just because it's a culture thing and such an epidemic that you do it, people don't think about it," said Abby Furey, a student.
In Seymour on Thursday, police said a 15-year-old girl brought a pen to school and shared it with four other sophomores in a bathroom. All of them were taken to a local hospital afterward.
Police said there was more than just nicotine in the pen. It also tested positive for THC, which made it more dangerous.
The teen is facing several charges.
