SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – Leaders in the Naugatuck Valley have put together a group of political leaders and environmentalists whose objective is to improve the current fish ladder at Kinneytown Dam in Seymour.
The local politicians and environmental advocates were joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal to announce a federal presence that will aid in the reconstruction of the fish ladder. This will allow fish to swim up the stream and spawn.
The fish ladder that is in place now was constructed in 1999, but ecological experts say it's ineffective and blocking fish from a 35-mile stretch of the river.
"It's kind of ruining the great potential of this river to become a major fish producer, which is part of a healthy ecosystem," said Professor John Waldman, Queens College.
This activity is vital not only to the specific fish that are currently blocked by the dam, but for the ecological system, along with the entire Housatonic River all the way from the head of the river down to Long Island Sound.
“They are brining all of that spring food, all the fish, the trout, the bugs that feed the birds that feed on the eggs, the ospreys, the eagles. You really don’t have a full ecosystem without all the parts,” said Bill Lucey, Save the Sound.
In addition to a plan to upgrade the fish ladder, there are many who believe the Kinneytown Dam has outlived its usefulness and should be removed.
"It would be more effective if the dam was not here so then there would be nothing to negotiate. The fish would just swim up the river," Waldman said.
The dam is connected to a power station owned by a company in California, but the locals say it's obsolete with no real hope of powering much of anything,
"What do they say, two or three toaster, take it down, fix the fish ladder, I think that's mostly important," said David Cassetti, Mayor of Ansonia.
Blumenthal has promised to bring the situation to the federal level to help make the needed improvements.
"I'm going to cajole, persuade, pummel the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as part of a docket that's been opened by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service," Blumenthal said.
Many of the concerned are hopeful a new year will bring about the change needed to help man and nature enjoy a prosperous future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.