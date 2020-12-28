SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – Leaders in the Naugatuck Valley have put together a group of political leaders and environmentalists whose objective is to improve the current fish ladder at Kinneytown Dam in Seymour.
The local politicians and environmental advocates were joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal to announce a federal presence that will aid in the reconstruction of the fish ladder. This will allow fish to swim up the stream and spawn.
This activity is vital not only to the specific fish that are currently blocked by the dam, but for the ecological system, along with the entire Housatonic River all the way from the head of the river down to Long Island Sound.
“They are brining all of that spring food, all the fish, the trout, the bugs that feed the birds that feed on the eggs, the ospreys, the eagles. You really don’t have a full ecosystem without all the parts,” said Bill Lucey, Save the Sound.
In addition to a plan to upgrade the fish ladder, there are many who believe the Kinneytown Dam has outlived its usefulness and should be removed.
