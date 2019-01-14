WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The longest government shutdown in U.S. history continued on Monday as lawmakers met with workers to listen to its impact.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference to discuss the impact the shut down is having on Connecticut's largest airport.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Bradley International Airport.
Airports across the country, including Bradley, are seeing the impact as the partial shutdown reaches its 24th day.
Some airports were forced to close terminals due to absent employees.
TSA officers are responsible for screening people and their belongings.
Though they are vital to the operations and safety at Bradley, they aren't seeing a dime due to the shutdown.
Blumenthal said he'll talk about the effects it's having on families, safety and security concerns, and the long-term ramifications.
Sen. Chris Murphy held a similar news conference at Tweed Airport in New Haven last week.
Out of the 800,000 federal workers impacted, roughly 420,000 are deemed essential. That means they must work.
An additional 380,000 are staying home without pay. Furloughed workers received back pay during previous shutdowns, but there's no guarantee that will be the case this time.
Miami International Airport said it had to close a terminal over the weekend because TSA officers have been calling in sick at twice the normal rate.
Friday, all of the workers received their penniless paystubs.
The holdup continues to be funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.
If Blumenthal and Murphy really cared about these people, they'd be pushing to get the wall funded and the government back in action. Instead they do nothing. How'd you get voted into office? Oh, that's right, the state of CT sponsored the voter fraud that allows you two to stay in office. Poll the people of CT and you will hear you are not wanted in your positions. I dare you to have an honest election in CT.
But at least they know that our beloved and compassionate president "can relate."
