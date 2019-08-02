HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One of Connecticut's senators met with people affected by the horrendous conditions inside some Hartford apartment complexes.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal spoke with the residents of the Barbour Gardens, Infill and Clay Arsenal Renaissance complexes on Friday.
Blumenthal said he's calling on the Department of Housing and Urban Development to "implement corrective measures to ensure the relocation process is responsive to tenants' needs, truly enables them to make an informed choice about where to move using their Housing Choice Voucher, to obtain suitable permanent housing for their families."
He said starting with the Clay Arsenal Renaissance apartments last year, HUD terminated the section 8 program for the complexes.
It issued vouchers to the residents to find new places to live in the private rental market.
"Make no mistake, our tax dollars are going to landlords who are providing slum housing here in Hartford. It's intolerable, deplorable, inexcusable and we are at the end of our patience with this," Blumenthal said.
Channel 3 has been following what the tenants of Barbour Gardens have been dealing with for some time.
This past winter, tenants shared pictures of deteriorating conditions inside the building. In one case, a shower from the floor above rained water into a unit below. In other photos, mold appeared present.
Blumenthal said families who live in those complexes should be able to received suitable, permanent housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.