WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Now that the weather is warmer and people are spending more time outside, there's a greater concern for ticks.
The month of May is also Lyme Disease Month, and every year about 300,000 people are diagnosed with the disease.
The disease is a serious one, and those who have it may not even know it because the symptoms can be similar to other illnesses.
Protection is key, and when you’re out in the woods, you definitely want to be covered up.
"If there's one thing we learned, it’s that the prevention of Lyme Disease is not an easy task because Connecticut still has one of the highest incident rates of Lyme Disease in the country,” said Dr. Joceylyn Mullins, of the Dept. of Public Health.
In Connecticut’s eight counties in 2017, Fairfield had the highest number of cases of Lyme Disease, with 416. New Haven had the second highest.
Senator Richard Blumenthal is now pushing for $60 million in federal funding.
"This doubling of the money going to National Institutes of Health, which will mean millions more for Connecticut,” Blumenthal said, adding that it should help with better diagnosis.
A red rash is a common sign of Lyme Disease, and those infected often get flu like symptoms.
"The problem is severe, people get extremely ill,” said Edie Howe, a hiker who spends a lot of time outside.
She said she’s never had Lyme, and considers herself lucky.
The best advice is to check yourself thoroughly after being outside, and if you have any symptoms, see a doctor.
