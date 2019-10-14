WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Senator Richard Blumenthal met with constituents in Windsor on Monday morning to discuss their concerns over a toxic chemical from fire fighting foam in their nearby water.
Senator Blumenthal and other national leaders are pushing the federal government to stop using the firefighting foam which contains a toxic chemical, called per-and poly-fluoroalkyl, or PFAs, and find an alternative.
PFAs are a substance found in many everyday items, from aluminum foil, to laundry detergent, to non-stick cooking pans.
But the Senator is raising concerns over the health effects it could cause.
In Windsor, residents who live along the Farmington River are expressing concerns over the amount of firefighting foam in the water as most of it is believed to have run off when crews battled the flames during the B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport.
Windsor resident, Beth Caruso attended the Senator’s meeting on Monday morning.
“It's just overwhelming. We as human beings we need to start doing something about all the poisons are putting into our environment,” said Caruso.
“It’s not going away. The levels keep getting higher and higher and nothing is being done on a federal level.”
Blumenthal and other leaders are calling on the FAA to disallow use of the firefighting foam at airports and ban PFAs.
He said there are safer alternatives, and many of which, he said, are used in other countries.
“They fight fires, they protect their people without endangering their health with these chemical containments, fluorine, that stays forever in your body and in the environment,” said Blumenthal.
“The CDC has recognized PFAS contamination as a public health issue because it's a forever containment and stays in your body forever.”
Blumenthal said PFAs have extreme health risks, like cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease.
“The federal government should be on our side, not on the side of the industry. Do you think they're failing us in a way?” asked Blumenthal.
Since Windsor has had two of these spills recently, health officials are only allowing fishermen to ‘catch and release,’ after fish were discovered with the chemical in their bodies.
