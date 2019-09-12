BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A local senator running against Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in the Democratic mayoral primary will contest the results.
Senator Marilyn Moore ran against Ganim in Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary.
She lost to Ganim by a total of 248 votes.
Moore is now demanding the state and national Democratic party, Governor Ned Lamont, and state and federal authories conduct an investigation into the primary.
Moore said questionable absentee ballots came in and residents of the city have called her campaign, demanding answers.
She is demanding that the absentee ballots cast in the primary election be looked into.
“We are exploring every possible option to ensure I am on the ballot in November. I am confident we will win this battle and go on to win this election for the people of Bridgeport on November 5th,” Moore said.
Ganim has not released a statement at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.