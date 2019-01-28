WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator thanked airport workers for their sacrifice during the partial government shutdown.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks at 10:30 a.m.
There, he expressed gratitude to TSA and FAA employees, along with all other federal workers who worked without pay for the 35 days of the shutdown.
Those workers are expected to get backpay.
Blumenthal said he will pledge to work on legislation that would prevent federal agencies from shutting down in the event of a budget disagreement.
Friday, President Donald Trump signed off on a spending bill that reopened the government until Feb. 15.
(2) comments
And before some uninformed poster says anything, I also think Trump should give up his salary too. The problem is, he's tried to not take a salary from day one and is unsuccessful, so he's donating it to charity.
Blumenthal should apologist to each and every one of them. He could have done something about it in December. Build the Wall! Demand Congress give up their full salary for this year for their part in this failure.
