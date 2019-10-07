HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are calls for federal officials to take a closer look at safety standards following the deadly crash of a vintage plane in Windsor Locks last week.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants the Federal Aviation Administration to look at the standards for vintage aircrafts, like the B-17 that crashed at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.
Blumenthal said he will unveil his letter to the FAA on Monday during an 11:30 a.m. news conference on Monday.
“These planes are a profoundly significant part of our history and they should be revered and preserved but respected with adequate safety standards if they are going to be flown and that’s why a broader examination and investigation is absolutely necessary here,” said Blumenthal.
He said it will expose an unreleased FAA document surrounding an exception the Collings Foundation was granted to carry the passengers on the B-17 involved in the crash.
Seven people were killed and several others were hurt.
The news conference is happening at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
